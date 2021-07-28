Staying hot, slightly better rain chance

Another scorcher is on the way today with a heat advisory in effect for most of the area again as well. Look for temperatures in the mid 90s by early afternoon and heat index values around 105-108. We will see plenty of sun through early afternoon.

There is a bit more moisture in the atmosphere today so rain chances come back up a little. Expect a few pop up showers and storms by mid afternoon and early evening. These will likely start in the northern half and then drift southwest.

While not too widespread, these should help to cool things down just a bit with clouds or rain cooled air. A few stronger wind gusts are possible as well.

Another chance of storms on Thursday afternoon but again mainly after we see temperatures make it to the mid 90s. The heat will continue through the weekend with just spotty rain chances.

