The tropical wave moving into the eastern Caribbean continues to show slight signs of development and still has a high chance of doing so over the next 3-5 days.

Right now there is no indication this will move into the northern Gulf or be an issue for our area. It is likely a high pressure area will continue to push this to central America. Most of the models are in agreement that this will stay well to our south.

Otherwise the weather pattern will stay pretty similar to the past couple of days. Look for plenty of sun on Thursday with a bit less humidity than through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Friday still looks like the warmest day with upper 80s ahead of a weak cold front. This front will not produce any rain but will bring another shot of lower humidity for the weekend with cooler nights and pleasant afternoons.