Staying cool today especially north

Look for a much less stormy Tuesday after the cold front that moved through Monday afternoon. This is not a huge surge of arctic air but we will be cooler through the day. Expect widespread clouds through the afternoon with a few passing sprinkles or a brief shower.

Temperatures are not going to move much over the next 24 hours with the front along the coast. We will stay in the 60s on the south shore with mid 60s this afternoon and low 60s tonight. Northern areas will stay in the 50s today and then in the low to mid 50s tonight.

Look for just spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday but no real well-defined rain chance. We do start to warm up over the next few days with temps near 80 Thursday and low to mid 80s Friday.

A strong front will push through on Saturday with scattered storms and much cooler weather by the end of the weekend.

Tuesday

66° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 66° 62°

Wednesday

68° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 56% 68° 61°

Thursday

79° / 71°
Showers
Showers 38% 79° 71°

Friday

81° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 81° 72°

Saturday

77° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 77° 46°

Sunday

59° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 51°

Monday

68° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 55°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
65°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Showers
39%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
50%
66°

66°

4 AM
Showers
58%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
54%
66°

66°

6 AM
Light Rain
63%
66°

65°

7 AM
Showers
54%
65°

64°

8 AM
Showers
55%
64°

65°

9 AM
Showers
40%
65°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

