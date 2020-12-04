Staying cool this weekend and beyond

The cold front from Thursday night continues to move east of the area Friday morning ushering in cooler air as it does so. While we are most likely not going to see freezing temperatures over the next few days, we will stay below normal overall through much of the forecast.

Look for temperatures to slowly warm into the upper 50s to around 60 by this afternoon. We will see a cold night with lows in the mid 30s Saturday morning to the north and mid 40s south.

Highs over the weekend only top out around 60.

Sunday there could be a few showers in the area during the first half of the day. Most of the system will be well down in the Gulf but some moisture may get drawn up into the area.

Otherwise we will stay dry over the next week. More 30s are on the way at night by Monday night. Temperatures will be warming a bit by the end of next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 60° 45°

Saturday

58° / 47°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 58° 47°

Sunday

58° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 58° 46°

Monday

59° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 59° 42°

Tuesday

58° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 58° 43°

Wednesday

64° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 64° 46°

Thursday

67° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

1 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
49°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

