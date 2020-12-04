Staying cool this weekend and beyond

The cold front from Thursday night continues to move east of the area Friday morning ushering in cooler air as it does so

The cold front from Thursday night continues to move east of the area Friday morning ushering in cooler air as it does so. While we are most likely not going to see freezing temperatures over the next few days, we will stay below normal overall through much of the forecast.

Look for temperatures to slowly warm into the upper 50s to around 60 by this afternoon. We will see a cold night with lows in the mid 30s Saturday morning to the north and mid 40s south.

Highs over the weekend only top out around 60.

Sunday there could be a few showers in the area during the first half of the day. Most of the system will be well down in the Gulf but some moisture may get drawn up into the area.

Otherwise we will stay dry over the next week. More 30s are on the way at night by Monday night. Temperatures will be warming a bit by the end of next week.