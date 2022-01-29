Clear skies and plenty of sunshine expected for the remainder of the afternoon, but high temperatures will generally top out only in the upper 40s most locations. Most of the region is already in the low to mid 40s, and a few locations will reach lower 50s this afternoon.

Winds will remain much lighter this afternoon, mainly in the 5 to 10 mph range, but a little higher (10 to 15 mph at times) closer to Lake Pontchartrain.

We will still be cold tonight as clear skies and light winds are expected as high pressure gradually moves east of the area. Lows tonight mainly in the mid to upper 30s over most of the area, with a few spots dropping into the lower 30s.

Winds switch to the south and southwest on Sunday, bringing in warmer, more humid air. Expect daytime highs to rebound into the low to mid 60s across most of the area.

We will continue to see warmer temperatures for the first half of next week. Right now it looks like rain chances start to come back by late Tuesday into Wednesday.