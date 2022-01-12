Staying cool for another day

Wednesday temperatures will be very similar to what we have seen over the last couple of afternoons. The main difference will be more cloud cover which will keep things feeling a little cooler since we won’t have the full sun. Look for mid to upper 50s through the afternoon. Skies will be clearing later this evening and tonight.

With those clear skies we will once again drop back into the 30s by Thursday morning in the colder spots. Look for lows to be around 36-38 north and 39-44 south. Warmer conditions as usual will be near the marine spots.

Look for a couple of beautiful afternoons to wrap up the week. We will see mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday with plenty of sun.

The next cold front still looks on track to move in on Saturday. This will bring a round of showers and storms followed by windy and much colder weather on Sunday.