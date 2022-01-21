Staying cold this afternoon

Rain and wintry precipitation will continue to work east and move out of the area by late morning. Behind that we will be left with a cold afternoon and cold temperatures the next couple of nights.

The main story the next couple of days will be the cold temperatures. Temperatures only warm into the low 40s this afternoon with cloudy skies. After that very cold air moves in tonight.

We have a hard freeze warning in effect for many areas north of I-10 including southern Mississippi. These are the spots you need to wrap up the pipes and outdoor faucets along with the plants and pets. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 20s by Saturday morning and again on Sunday morning.

South shore areas are under a freeze warning and it would be a good idea to protect the plants.

After a cold day today we see sun through the weekend but highs will only be in the low to mid 50s.