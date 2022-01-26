Temperatures will stay below normal through the day behind the cold front that moved through the area yesterday. We are seeing a little cloud cover drifting across the area but that should clear out as we head into later this evening and tonight. Look for mid 50s for the afternoon before we see numbers dropping this evening.

After that temperatures will be on the cold side tonight and Thursday morning. Look for lows down around 30-32 in the northern half of the area and then mid 30s on the south shore.

Thursday will start sunny with clouds increasing later in the day ahead of the next front. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. That next front on Friday will move through with mainly dry conditions except for showers along the coast.

Expect a cold start to the weekend before we start to warm up by Sunday and Monday.