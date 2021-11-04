Staying chilly for your Thursday

Keep the sweaters handy Thursday as temperatures stay much cooler through the day. A cold front moved offshore early Thursday and as expected we did not see much moisture with this. This is a fairly benign system so not a ton of wind behind it like last week.

Afternoon temps today will stay cool behind the front. Highs will only warm into the mid 60s and it will take a while to get there. Expect mostly cloudy conditions through the day as well. Wind will be out of the north around 10.

Tonight look for lows to dip into the upper 40s by Friday morning to the north with low to mid 50s south. Friday will stay cool with upper 60s.

Overall beautiful weather is on the way through the weekend with low 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows. We will stay nice into early next week.