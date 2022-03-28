The forecast for Monday included fog today to start as a Dense Fog Advisory was issued through 9AM. Temperatures remain in the70s right now before 80s return by your afternoon.

We turn our attention to another round of storms on Wednesday. This is going to span both sides of Lake Pontchartrain late afternoon through Wednesday evening. Another line of thunderstorms will come through from west to east with straight-line winds as a primary concern, but tornadoes could be embedded in the main line. Right now, the largest concerns are along and north I-10 and I-12. That’s where an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) is issued, with a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) issued west to River Parishes and east to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Have a way to receive warning information incase anything is issued. The concern with these high winds is the possibility of debris from last week’s tornadoes to loft.

Once the line of storms passes by Thursday morning, temperatures will only top out in the mid-70s for Thursday as well as Friday. The next rain chances after this is Saturday.

Stay tuned for forecast details as the event draws closer. We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.