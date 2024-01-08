Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are expected this morning before a strong storm system moves into the area.

Very windy conditions are expected Monday with winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the New Orleans metro from noon Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A few showers will be possible starting in the early afternoon Monday with heavy rain and thunderstorms rolling in during the late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong or severe, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being the main threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Louisiana under a Level 3 threat for severe weather Monday and Monday night. There is also a Level 3 threat for flash flooding with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall expected.

Most of the wet weather will come to an end by sunrise Tuesday as the system moves east. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with blustery winds at 30 to 40 mph continuing into the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 30s north and mid to upper 30s south.

Rain returns Friday as another cold front pushes across the region.