Skies will slowly clear as we go through the night setting the stage for sun this weekend. Temperatures are going to stay below normal however through early next week. Right now it looks dry through the next several days as well with just a passing shower possible Monday, mainly south of I-10.

Overall the big story will be the cold over the next couple of nights. We will likely stay above a hard freeze but most of the area will see a light freeze. Skies will be clearing overnight.

Look for upper 20s to the north by Saturday morning with low to mid 30s south.

The weekend will start chilly. Most of the day Saturday will be spent in the 40s with highs around 50-52. The good news is it will be sunny. Saturday night will be cold again and we will see lows in the upper 20s to low 30s on Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon warms up a bit with mid 50s, and we stay in the 50s for a couple of afternoons to start the week.