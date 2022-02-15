NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The week of February 13, 2022 has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana.

As part of the annual event, a statewide tornado drill will be conducted on Wednesday, February 16 at 9:15 a.m.

If there is severe weather in the area, the test will be postponed to a later date.

A test warning message will be broadcast across radios, televisions, and other devices part of the Emergency Alert System to signal when the tornado drill is in progress. With some weather radio models, messages sent out during a scheduled test may only appear as visual text messages with no audible alert.

The National Weather Service and FEMA offer the following safety tips in the event a tornado warning is issued:

Immediately go to a safe location such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar or a small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

Protect yourself by covering your head or neck with your arms and putting materials such as furniture and blankets around or on top of you.

If you’re in your car, do not try to outrun a tornado. Additionally:

Do not go under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.

Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.

More severe weather safety information can be found on FEMA’s website at https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather.