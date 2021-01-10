State Police urges cautious traveling during winter weather

NEW ORLEANS – The National Weather Service in Shreveport is monitoring a cold front, which may bring the possibility of wintry precipitation as it passes through Louisiana. According to Louisiana State Police, beginning late Sunday evening and into early Monday morning, a mixture of rain and snow is forecasted to affect both the northern and southern portions of Louisiana. This weather event may affect motorists as the accumulation of wintry precipitation on roadway surfaces is expected.

Before deciding whether travel is necessary, Louisiana State Police urges motorists to stay informed with the latest weather and travel conditions. “Freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, as temperatures near the freezing point. If conditions deteriorate, motorists are encouraged to refrain from driving until conditions improve. If ice accumulates on bridges and/or overpasses, LSP will work closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and our local law enforcement partners to take appropriate measures.”

Roadway closures are possible and expected across the state. For road closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 app.

Throughout the weather event, Troopers will be actively patrolling to monitor roadway conditions and assist stranded motorists. LSP offers the following winter weather driving tips:

· Avoid unnecessary travel

· Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

· Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

· Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

· Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

· If you encounter a skid, take your foot off of the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

· Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

· Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

If you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the highway, you may notify the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) from your cell phone. Continue to monitor LSP’s social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter) for the latest information regarding current traffic advisories, roadways conditions, and other significant information.