State of Emergency declared in St. Charles Parish after Thursday night severe weather

HAHNVILLE, LA – On Friday, President Matthew Jewell declared a State of Emergency for St. Charles Parish following the rain event from Thursday, May 14. 

The National Weather Service reported 8 to 12 inches of rain within 90 minutes throughout areas of St. Charles Parish.

More than 200 flooded homes were reported to the St. Charles Parish Department of Emergency Management.

 Public works crews worked through the night to ensure pumps throughout the parish were operational and continue to clean canals and catch basins ahead of additional predicted weather.

Residents are encouraged to clean ditches and catch basins near their homes and if they are unable to do so, contact the EOC at 985-783-5050. Residents can also report home flooding to the EOC.

