Starting August on a cooler note!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening on this Monday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is no longer extreme with dangerous heat as a result of intense storms today to keep temperatures cooler in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within 80s or 90s only after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area for many consecutive days. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. This is quite a change from yesterday’s high of 97!

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread, near 80% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front will makes it way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up.

Beyond Monday, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! This is due to Saharan Dust limiting development potential.

More information on WGNO.com will be available during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM, so join in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Lower temperatures and higher rain chances on the way!

Locally heavy rain today

Less heat and more rain to start the week

Cold front in the forecast for Monday!

More rain and less heat on the way!

Less heat after Sunday

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
82°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
82°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
81°

80°

1 AM
Showers
41%
80°

80°

2 AM
Light Rain
66%
80°

80°

3 AM
Light Rain
62%
80°

80°

4 AM
Rain
68%
80°

79°

5 AM
Rain
74%
79°

79°

6 AM
Rain
74%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
58%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
58%
80°

80°

9 AM
Showers
58%
80°

81°

10 AM
Showers
55%
81°

83°

11 AM
Showers
50%
83°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
84°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
82°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News