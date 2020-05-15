St. Tammany residents asked to report structure flooding after continuous heavy rainfall

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed damage Thursday evening and Friday morning, after the National Weather Service estimated rainfall totals reached up to 16 inches in portions of western St. Tammany. This heavy rainfall inundated western and northern St. Tammany Parish, reportedly flooding homes and businesses, stranding motorists, and closing roadways. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted rescues from flooded homes and vehicles.

“Forecasters reported what is known as a training effect, and this caused the rain to repeatedly fall in the same area over a long period of time. Unfortunately, we have homes and businesses that have been flooded,” Cooper said. “We are working now to assess damage and prepare for more expected rainfall over the next couple of days. There are several roads that remain closed, or have high water signs posted. Residents are asked to please choose an alternate route if the road is closed, and do not go around barricades.”

Residents are asked to report flooded structures, both residential and businesses, through one of two ways:

Call 985.898.5214, or

Email inspections@stpgov.org – Subject line: May 14, 2020 Structure Flooding

Residents who are displaced because of flooding should contact St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security at 985. 898.2359 to report it.

Residents who live near the Bogue Falaya River and the Little Tchefuncte River who have experienced high water in past weather events, are asked to continue to monitor the river levels. For information on rivers please see river gauges here .

Residents are asked to stay tuned to the local news for weather updates throughout the day. St. Tammany Parish Government will post updates on www.stpgov.org; Facebook – @sttammanyparish; Twitter – @STPGOV; and Instagram – St. Tammany Parish