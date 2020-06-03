St. Tammany Parish implements ‘Storm in the Gulf’ protocols

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Tropical Storm Cristobal is now located in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico. There still exists some uncertainty as far as the path of this system.

The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is receiving continual updates from the National Weather Service and is monitoring the track of this system. St. Tammany Parish has implemented its Storm in the Gulf protocols.

Based upon the forecast track, emergency preparedness plans will be announced to the public as they happen through the television, livestream; the local media, website, and through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and, if necessary, through ALERT St. Tammany.

“We are asking all residents to prepare for the possibility of a localized rain event, assure that all family members are accounted for and have a safe place to shelter from any potential foul weather. We ask that you clear storm drains, follow your family plan for a storm event, and pay close attention to weather forecasts and Parish officials as the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, we ask that you enhance your emergency preparedness plan to include masks, hand sanitizers and to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

St. Tammany Parish is poised to fully activate our Emergency Preparedness plans if necessary.