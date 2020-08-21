St. John the Baptist Parish to open sandbag filling locations on Saturday

Posted: / Updated:

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – In preparation for potential severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, Parish President Hotard will open sandbag sites to the public beginning Saturday, August 22, 2020, at noon.

Sandbag locations will operate on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from noon to 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 8:00 am to 7:00 p.m. 

Please bring your own shovel to the following self-serve locations:

  • St. John Community Center – 2900 Hwy 51 – LaPlace
  • Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) – Reserve
  • Ezekiel Jackson Park – Garyville
  • Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park – Edgard
  • Wallace Fire Station
  • Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled: (Limit 10 pre-filled)

  • 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace  

Officials continue to closely monitor both tropical systems and remain in contact with the National Weather Service for updates.

Residents should finalize hurricane preparations and stay informed by visiting sjbparish.com.

