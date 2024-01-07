NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In anticipation of severe weather, many local school leaders have announced they will be dismissing early on Monday, Jan. 8.

That includes schools in Orleans, Jefferson, St. James, St. Charles, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes, as well as Belle Chasse Academy in Belle Chasse.

In Orleans Parish, InspireNOLA Schools, The Willow School, Hynes Charter Schools, Robert Russa Moton Charter School, Discovery Schools, Audubon Schools, Benjamin Franklin High School and the International High School of New Orleans will all dismiss early. All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans will make schedule adjustments. If your child attends school in Orleans Parish, you’re encouraged to check their school’s website for more information.

In Jefferson Parish, a half day will be implemented for public school students. All students should be let out by 12 p.m. All after school activities, including after-care, will also be canceled.

In St. James Parish, public schools will operate under an early release schedule.

St. Charles Parish public schools will release early, as well.

In St. Bernard Parish, Chalmette High School, Rowley Alternative and Smith Elementary will begin dismissal at noon, followed by middle schools and remaining elementary schools. There will be no after school activities.

St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will dismiss three hours early.

Belle Chasse Academy will have an early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Students attending Plaquemines Parish Public Schools already had the day off due to an employee work day.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts