HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — In response to ongoing extreme heat and severe drought conditions, St. Charles Parish leaders have announced an immediate burn ban Saturday, Aug. 5.

Residents in St. Charles Parish are advised to take precautions due extreme heat and drought conditions, which create significant fire potential.

Reports from Drought authorities indicate the parish is experiencing several weeks of record heat and is in a severe drought.

The burn ban follows a brush burn fire that happened Friday, Aug 5, announced on parish’s Facebook page.

The ban will remain in effect until rescinded.

For further updates on the ban, residents can visit the St. Charles Parish website.

