St. Bernard Parish declares State of Emergency

CHALMETTE, LA – St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis declared a state of emergency for St. Bernard Parish due to Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 and the threat to life and property of the citizens of St. Bernard Parish.

President McInnis is urging all Parish citizens to begin their personal preparations for the potential threats imposed by Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14.

McInnis is also requesting that citizens with assets outside of the levee protection system make every effort to preserve those assets by moving them inside the levee protection system, this weekend.

As always, these assets will be moved inside the system on the westbound lane.

President McInnis has ordered 6 – 12” trailered pumps in preparation of potential flooding due to levees overtopping in the Eastern end of our Parish.



SELF SANDBAGGING WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING SATURDAY, 8/22 THROUGH MONDAY, 8/24 FROM 6:30AM – 7:30PM. EACH RESIDENT WILL BE LIMITED TO 10 SANDBAGS.

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following 10 locations:

Norman’s Boxing Gym – 801 Community St., Arabi.

St. Bernard Port – 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.

OTB – 4242 E. Judge Perez Dr., Meraux.

Val Riess Complex – 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette.

Government Complex – 8201 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette.

Verret Fire Station #10 – 3901 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard.

Patricia Park – 1809 Karl Dr., Arabi.

Kenilworth Park – 2241 Bobolink Dr., St. Bernard.

Historic Courthouse – 1201 Bayou Rd., St. Bernard.

Vista Park – Buccaneer Villa North – 8540 Victory Dr., Chalmette.

Local Commercial Fishermen that are concerned about seeking safe harbor should contact Derek Boese, Chief Administrative Officer – Flood Protection Authority – East, for potential lock closures, times and dates. dboese@floodauthority.org (504) 286-3100

No evacuation mandated yet

Parish personnel are currently cleaning drains and pumping down canals

All internal Parish pumps are operational

Parish is positioning assets to service the potential needs of the citizens

Please pick-up anything on your property that could become a projectile or hazard