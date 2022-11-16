A batch of light rain is moving through the area Wednesday afternoon on radar. The airmass is very dry and most of the activity is not reaching the ground as heavy as it appears. However a few sprinkles or light shower is not totally out of the question. Clouds will continue through the day.

Look for more cold temperatures over the next few days. Expect highs to remain in the 50s through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Widespread 30s will move in by Friday morning with the best chance of a freeze coming along and north of I-12. Temperatures will briefly drop to around 30-32.

Another front moves through on Saturday with just a slight chance of showers but it will help to keep the cooler weather in place through the weekend.