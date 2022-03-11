Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for your Friday will be warmer and muggier with on and off rain chances as a front arrives once more.

Temperatures are now in the 60s with wind speeds out of the north, so anticipate a light breeze! Grab the umbrella before heading out this morning. Rain chances are a consistent theme.

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s, but 50s for highs return into your weekend. We are talking the return of Winter! Overnight, the 30s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

We spring forward for Daylight Saving Time Saturday into Sunday, meaning you lose an hour of sleep. Don’t forget! This is going to mean longer days with more sunshine!

Remember the 3P’s as temperatures fall below freezing by Sunday morning: protect your people, pets, and plants. Anticipate 20s north of Lake Pontchartrain at that point.

Have a great day today, and stay weather aware overnight!