Spring weather will continue through the year

The warm air that we have seen over the past few days won’t be going anywhere before the end of the year. Expect temperatures to stay well above normal the next several days. Look for mid to upper 70s to continue this afternoon with breezy conditions.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday.

Rain chances will also be going up the next few days. Expect spotty showers through the day on Tuesday with a little better chance of rain on Wednesday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi.

Overall spotty showers will again be possible Thursday and Friday but it doesn’t look like much, and NYE plans should be fine.

Monday

77° / 68°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 68°

Tuesday

79° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 64% 79° 71°

Wednesday

79° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 79° 70°

Thursday

78° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 78° 69°

Friday

77° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 72°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 77° 64°

Sunday

68° / 38°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 43% 68° 38°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
75°

72°

6 PM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
71°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
69°

68°

11 PM
Few Showers
34%
68°

69°

12 AM
Showers
47%
69°

69°

1 AM
Showers
43%
69°

70°

2 AM
Showers
40%
70°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
71°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

