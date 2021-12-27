Spring weather will continue through the year

The warm air that we have seen over the past few days won’t be going anywhere before the end of the year. Expect temperatures to stay well above normal the next several days. Look for mid to upper 70s to continue this afternoon with breezy conditions.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday.

Rain chances will also be going up the next few days. Expect spotty showers through the day on Tuesday with a little better chance of rain on Wednesday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi.

Overall spotty showers will again be possible Thursday and Friday but it doesn’t look like much, and NYE plans should be fine.