Spring weather sticking around

Fog is an issue for the western half of the area as several areas are showing visibilities under a mile. This should be clearing up by 8-9. We will be left with clouds after the fog but overall expect more sun through the afternoon than Monday.

Otherwise the big story will be the warm temperatures over the next few days. We are going to see low to mid 70s through the afternoon today. Look for overnight lows to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s tonight.

Wednesday afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and we will top out around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Patchy fog will be possible the next few mornings.

A few spotty showers will be possible Friday otherwise most rain chances hold off until the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 65°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 75° 65°

Wednesday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 75° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 67°

Friday

77° / 68°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 77° 68°

Saturday

76° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 76° 58°

Sunday

63° / 57°
Showers
Showers 37% 63° 57°

Monday

64° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 64° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
69°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
67°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

