A tremendous stretch of spring weather is moving in over the next few days through the weekend. Temperatures this evening will begin to fall fairly quickly after sunset thanks to the dry air.

Winds will also be decreasing as we head through the night. This will make for a cool Friday morning with mid to upper 40s for most of the area and low 50s in marine spots.

Friday will be very nice with afternoon temperatures only topping out around 70.

Low humidity sticks with us through the weekend. Look for a cool morning Saturday with lows around 40 north and mid to upper 40s south.

After that, we start to rebound some with mid-70s Saturday and highs near 80 on Sunday.

Remember to use sunscreen if you are out and about this weekend!