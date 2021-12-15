Spring weather continues

This afternoon will look a lot like yesterday with a bit more sun. We are going to see temperatures in the mid 70s today with a southeast breeze. Look for upper 70s on Thursday.

Afternoon highs top out around 80 both Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. That front actually brings temperatures down to near normal by Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We will stay with more typical temperatures into early next week.

Rain chances will also come back over the weekend. Right now these look hit or miss so not a washout by any means. Expect spotty coverage Saturday and Sunday.