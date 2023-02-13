Spring weather makes its return starting on Valentine’s Day. Look for temperatures in the mid 70s across the area. Winds will be picking up as well ahead of a cold front and we will see a southerly breeze at 10-20 with high gusts. Areas along and west of I-55 are under a wind advisory for Tuesday.

Look for upper 70s Wednesday as the front begins to lift north of the area. We will still see mid to upper 70s Thursday before the system pushes through with cooler and drier conditions behind it. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s on Friday.

Rain chances stay low over the next couple of days. A spotty shower is possible Tuesday with a few more on Wednesday as that front tries to move in and stalls. The best chance to see showers will be north of I-12 and closer to I-55.

The main weather feature of the week is the system pushing through on Thursday. Look for widespread rain and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. This could impact the parades Thursday night so stay tuned for more details. It does look dry through the rest of Carnival after Thursday.