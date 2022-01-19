Spring today then winter comes back

Weather

You have one more day to enjoy some outdoor activities before winter moves back into the area. Look for more cloud cover today with the chance of a passing shower or a few sprinkles. Otherwise it will be a decent afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

The main rain chance hold off until after midnight. That’s when the cold front begins to move in. Expect a band of showers and storms to move into the area from the northwest. The line will likely be weakening as it moves east of the I-55 corridor. Expect rain through daybreak on Thursday.

At that point rain will end for a good portion of the day as colder air filters in. We will go from mid to upper 50s early to 40s by later in the afternoon and evening. The next issue will be rain moving back up into the area by Thursday night and Friday morning. The question is will temperatures be cold enough to produce some wintry precipitation.

Areas in pink look like where we have the best chance to see a blend of rain and freezing rain or sleet. It doesn’t look like a guarantee of that by any means, but those are the spots where we have the chance to see a brief change to some freezing rain before moisture moves out.

Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend although we dry out by Saturday.

