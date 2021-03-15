Spring officially begins Saturday!

After a gloomy day of clouds and rain in New Orleans, many are wondering exactly when spring will begin officially across southeast Louisiana.

Well, we set our clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time just over twenty-four hours ago.

At that point, you lost 60 minutes of sleep in the name of an extra hour of sunlight each night. Tonight, sunset does not occur until 7:09PM, confirmation on spring’s official start arriving soon.

Overall, days will be becoming longer as the sun rises and sets later all season. March 20th, we welcome spring during the Vernal Equinox.

This is when day and night will be equal once more as the sun shines directly on the equator. Officially, spring will begin Saturday morning at 4:37 a.m.

