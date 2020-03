Warm weather will be setting in for the next week

Warm weather will be setting in for the next week. Afternoon highs will be near 80 and lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Look for some fog this morning and again Thursday morning with warm and muggy conditions. This fog should be patchy and not a huge issue.

Otherwise a little bit of a southwest wind will really warm temps up this afternoon.

Just a few showers possible Friday, otherwise no rain through the weekend with a sun and cloud mix each day.