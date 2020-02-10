Spring is here to start the week

Warm conditions from the weekend will continue for the first half of the week. Expect breezy conditions to continue as well.

A stalled frontal system is located around the mid-Mississippi River valley. Colder temperatures can be found north of that.

The front will not move through southeast Louisiana until Wednesday night. Ahead of it temperatures will continue to warm well into the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Expect spotty showers for the next couple of days. More substantial rain will stay north along the front.