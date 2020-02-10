Spring is here to start the week

Weather

Warm conditions from the weekend will continue for the first half of the week. Expect breezy conditions to continue as well.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Warm conditions from the weekend will continue for the first half of the week. Expect breezy conditions to continue as well.

A stalled frontal system is located around the mid-Mississippi River valley. Colder temperatures can be found north of that.

The front will not move through southeast Louisiana until Wednesday night. Ahead of it temperatures will continue to warm well into the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Expect spotty showers for the next couple of days. More substantial rain will stay north along the front.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 68°

Tuesday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 78° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 58°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 78° 58°

Thursday

61° / 44°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 61° 44°

Friday

60° / 48°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 48°

Saturday

64° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 64° 57°

Sunday

70° / 60°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 70° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

Popular

Latest News

More News