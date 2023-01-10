Warmer and more humid air continues to filter in to the area ahead of a big cold front on Thursday. That could set the state for fog to develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This may not be quite as widespread and dense as the last round of fog we saw, but could still create some dangerous driving conditions.

Look for very mild conditions Wednesday as we warm into the mid to upper 70s with breezy southwest winds around 15. Some areas could reach 80.

The front will bring a round of rain and storms as it moves through the area. Right now it does not look like a great chance of severe weather with this system but it is worth watching. Expect temperatures in the low 70s ahead of the front Thursday but only in the mid 50s by Friday afternoon behind it. Colder spots on the north shore could get down to freezing briefly on Saturday morning.