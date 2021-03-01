Spring forward for Daylight Saving Time March 14th!

As we welcome the new month, Daylight Saving time is fast approaching! Our forecast for the upcoming few weeks will feel seasonal, meaning you will spring forward overnight March 14th.

At that point, set your clocks one hour ahead, meaning you will lose 60 minutes of sleep between Saturday and Sunday.

Fire departments recommend changing smoke alarm batteries once every 4-6 months, so adding that chore to your Daylight Saving Time routine checks it off of to do lists twice annually.

Last night was the last time the sun fully set before 6PM until November 2021.

Overall, days will be becoming longer as the sun rises and sets later. Happy March!

