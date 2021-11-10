Spring feel Thursday, early winter by Saturday

Temperatures will stay warmer tonight thanks to the southeasterly flow over the area. Look for mid to upper 50s north and low to mid 60s south Thursday morning.

We are still looking at a cold front coming through on Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for a few showers around the area on Thursday morning with most of the rain chance along the front later in the day. Southeast winds will pick up to around 15-20 ahead of the front and temperatures Thursday will warm into the upper 70s.

Rainfall amounts with this front should be low. Look for scattered showers with a few storms moving through during the afternoon Thursday. Otherwise drier air filters in by Thursday night. However the main part of the colder air doesn’t push through until a second front on Friday.

That brings highs down only into the low 60s on Saturday with some 30s in the northern areas by Sunday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 66°

Thursday

79° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 57% 79° 59°

Friday

76° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 76° 53°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 48°

Sunday

65° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 52°

Monday

68° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 55°

Tuesday

70° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
77°

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
32%
77°

78°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
78°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
76°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

71°

6 PM
Showers
43%
71°

70°

7 PM
Few Showers
34%
70°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

