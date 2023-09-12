NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are seeing a few showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, mainly on the South Shore as expected. This activity will diminish by later in the evening. It looks like Wednesday will be the best chance of rain through the week as a weak front approaches. Look for scattered showers and storms through the day.

Otherwise, expect a fairly standard late summer pattern with daily highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Humidity goes down a bit again for the second half of the week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic as a very strong storm. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

The good news is that Lee will not directly impact land over the next week as it slowly turns north before potentially reaching the U.S. mainland. There is a chance the storm could make landfall around Maine or eastern Canada as a much weaker system, but it is too early to make that forecast with any degree of certainty as it is still 7 to 9 days away.

