Spotty storms this afternoon

Temperatures are warming nicely this morning with more sun and less rain around the area. We are already seeing mid to upper 80s with quite a bit of humidity.

Back to more of a typical summertime pattern today and through the rest of the week as opposed to the big batches of rain we have seen over the past few days. Today’s activity will be daytime heating based as we are used to seeing this time of year.

Overall rain chances will still be above normal but not as bad as the past few days. Look for temperatures to quickly warm to around 90 by late morning.

As that happens we will see spotty storms begin to develop. The coverage of these will be hit or miss through the day but will not move as much as the activity yesterday. This means we still have the threat for locally heavy downpours that can lead to street flooding.

Overall the same pattern continues through the end of the week although rain chances will be slightly higher Wednesday through Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90-92 range.