Spotty storms later today



Another scorcher is on the way today with a heat advisory in effect for most of the area again. Look for temperatures in the mid 90s by early afternoon and heat index values around 106-110. We will see plenty of sun through early afternoon.

We have seen a few storms this morning over the lakes which indicates the chance storms again this afternoon. Expect a few pop up showers and storms by mid afternoon and early evening. These will likely start in the northern half and then drift southwest.

While not too widespread, these should help to cool things down just a bit with clouds or rain cooled air. A few stronger wind gusts are possible as well as locally heavy downpours. However these don’t really develop until we get up to around 93-94.

Another chance of storms on Friday afternoon but again mainly after we see temperatures make it to the mid 90s. The heat will continue through the weekend with just spotty rain chances before a change in the pattern by early next week.