Spotty storms developing

Storms are beginning to develop Tuesday morning and that trend should continue into the afternoon hours. These will need to be watched for the threat of locally heavy downpours. Frequent lightning will also be possible.

. There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap into and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will definitely be possible through the day.

Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

By Thursday the storms start to become a bit more isolated and we should see less overall coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time.

