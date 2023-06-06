An unsettled weather pattern is set to continue over the next couple of days with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

While a washout is not anticipated on any given day, rain chances will be at about 40-50 percent through at least Thursday. Most models show fairly dry mornings with storms developing in the early afternoon.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. In stronger storms, hail will be possible as well. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms.

Highs will be slightly cooler as a result of the extra cloud cover and rain-cooled air. Temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel warmer when you factor in the humidity.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to warm into the low and possibly even mid 90s with more sunshine in the forecast. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach the triple digits Saturday and Sunday. It looks like heat will continue to build across the area next week.