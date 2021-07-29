Spotty storms but not before more heat

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:


Another scorcher is on the way today with a heat advisory in effect for most of the area again. Look for temperatures in the mid 90s by early afternoon and heat index values around 106-110. We will see plenty of sun through early afternoon.

We have seen a few storms this morning over the lakes which indicates the chance storms again this afternoon. Expect a few pop up showers and storms by mid afternoon and early evening. These will likely start in the northern half and then drift southwest.

While not too widespread, these should help to cool things down just a bit with clouds or rain cooled air. A few stronger wind gusts are possible as well as locally heavy downpours. However these don’t really develop until we get up to around 93-94.

Another chance of storms on Friday afternoon but again mainly after we see temperatures make it to the mid 90s. The heat will continue through the weekend with just spotty rain chances before a change in the pattern by early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 93° 81°

Friday

96° / 82°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 96° 82°

Saturday

95° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 95° 81°

Sunday

92° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 92° 81°

Monday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 89° 80°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 87° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
90°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
91°

92°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

92°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
92°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
89°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

83°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
82°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
82°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News