Spotty storms and showers fade out into tonight

Weather

Humidity will stay with us over the next few days with no sign of a return to fall weather anytime soon. Spotty showers and storms around the area this afternoon will fade out this evening and we will be left with warm and muggy conditions overnight. 

After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. We will still see some isolated showers and storms however as temperatures warm into the mid-80s but coverage should be spotty.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be a bit more widespread. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s through the weekend. 

Thursday

80° / 74°
Fair
Fair 0% 80° 74°

Friday

82° / 74°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 82° 74°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 64% 83° 73°

Sunday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 80° 72°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 71°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 23% 79° 67°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

79°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
79°

81°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
81°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
80°

