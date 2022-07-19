We are settling in to a very standard late July pattern through the week. Temperatures will not be as hot as June but we will also not see as much rain as the first half of the month. Look for more heat to build in especially for northern and western areas as we go through the week.

Wednesday will be another day with temperatures topping out in the 93-96 range. Look for the same on Thursday and then low to mid 90s Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday for most of the area indicating heat index values could reach 108 and above. However a lot of the area will probably stay just below those numbers.

Showers and storms look isolated on Wednesday which means not much relief from the heat. As we typically see the best chance will be along the I-10 to I-12 corridor with a few daytime heating storms. Otherwise though very spotty elsewhere. By Thursday rain chances go back up a little for the end of the week.