Spotty showers today

Rain chances will go up some this afternoon as we get some spotty showers that develop in the area

Rain chances will go up some this afternoon as we get some spotty showers that develop in the area. Moisture coming in around the western side of high pressure will be moving in.

Look for breezy conditions again with southwest winds 10-15. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances will be at 30-40%. Best chance will be in the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi. Still some isolated showers on the south shore.

Rainfall amounts overall will be very light.

We will stay warm through Thursday then cooler by the weekend.