Spotty showers today

Rain chances will go up some this afternoon as we get some spotty showers that develop in the area

Rain chances will go up some this afternoon as we get some spotty showers that develop in the area. Moisture coming in around the western side of high pressure will be moving in.

Look for breezy conditions again with southwest winds 10-15. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances will be at 30-40%. Best chance will be in the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi. Still some isolated showers on the south shore.

Rainfall amounts overall will be very light.

We will stay warm through Thursday then cooler by the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 86° 73°

Wednesday

Partly cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Thursday

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 86° 62°

Friday

Showers ending by midday 40% 72° 64°

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms 80% 75° 70°

Sunday

Thunderstorms 80% 80° 62°

Monday

Sunshine 20% 81° 62°

Hourly Forecast

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
2 PM
Cloudy
20%
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
3 AM
Cloudy
20%
4 AM
Cloudy
20%
5 AM
Cloudy
20%
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
