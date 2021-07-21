Spotty showers in our Thursday forecast

Rain chances are finally going down across the area over the next few days. We will be getting back into a more summertime pattern of soggy activity developing in the afternoon. This means that heat will be going back up.

As the trough of low pressure from the past couple of days moves out to the east high pressure will fill in behind it. This will help to limit rain across the area in widespread fashion. What we are going to see is the daytime heating type development. This means spotty downpours across the area will be possible but much more localized.

Temperatures will be hot through the rest of the week and through the weekend. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 90s and heat index values will climb to 103-109.