Spotty showers in our Thursday forecast

Rain chances are finally going down across the area over the next few days. We will be getting back into a more summertime pattern of soggy activity developing in the afternoon. This means that heat will be going back up. 

As the trough of low pressure from the past couple of days moves out to the east high pressure will fill in behind it. This will help to limit rain across the area in widespread fashion. What we are going to see is the daytime heating type development. This means spotty downpours across the area will be possible but much more localized. 

Temperatures will be hot through the rest of the week and through the weekend. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 90s and heat index values will climb to 103-109. 

Wednesday

83° / 79°
Clear
Clear 0% 83° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 47% 90° 79°

Friday

93° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 81°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 PM
Clear
3%
82°

82°

12 AM
Clear
3%
82°

82°

1 AM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
4%
81°

81°

3 AM
Clear
4%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
2%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
4%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
81°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
83°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
86°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

88°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

