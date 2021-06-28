Spotty showers are a possibility as we head into overnight hours

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is steamy with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 90s, depending on where rain in our area has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All week, there’s the chance we see additional rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with a threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were dealing with earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 77°
Fair
Fair 0% 84° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 86° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 86° 77°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 77°

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 86° 77°

Saturday

85° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 76°

Sunday

83° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 83° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
83°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
7%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
78°

79°

7 AM
Showers
45%
79°

81°

8 AM
Showers
39%
81°

83°

9 AM
Showers
45%
83°

83°

10 AM
Rain
70%
83°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
83°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
84°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

