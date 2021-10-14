Spotty shower possible today as we wait on fall weather to arrive

We already have a few spotty showers along the coast and offshore Thursday morning so the potential will be there for a few showers across the area through the day. Moisture continues to move in with onshore flow out of the southeast.

Overall today will be a repeat of what we have seen the past couple of days. It will warm up again this afternoon for another above average day. Normal afternoon highs are around 82. Expect temperatures today back in the 85-87 range.

Expect more cloud cover through the day than yesterday as we see clouds coming off rain from the west.

The big story is that we will see a cold front and a return to fall for the weekend. Expect these summer conditions through Friday and then the front will move through early Saturday. This will mean cooler and drier air filtering in through the day Saturday and for several days after.