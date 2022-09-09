Showers and storms around the area Friday evening will continue to dissipate over the next few hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant in the 70s and low 80s. Overall the rain chances will be lower as we head through the weekend.

Saturday will look like Friday but with less rain overall. We will likely see quite a bit of sun early in the day followed by more clouds and storms developing. This activity will be tapering off by late afternoon and evening.

Look for mid to upper 80s for highs through the weekend with cooler air near any rainfall. We are still watching the chance for some lower humidity to come in for the middle of next week. Rain chances start to go down quite a bit by Monday with a nicer airmass by Tuesday and Wednesday.