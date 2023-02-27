The spring weather pattern will continue for the next few days but we do have a change on the way by Friday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. There could be a few spotty showers early Tuesday but otherwise we will be dry. Overnight lows will mainly stay in the upper 60s to around 70.

On Thursday our next trough begins to move in from the west. This system will be diving down into the central plains and pushing east Thursday night. Expect a cold front to move through with that. This front has the chance to bring rain and storms across the area. Right now there is a low end severe weather threat with these storms as well, although the best chance will stay north of our area.

Behind the front look for cooler and drier weather to move in. Highs through the weekend will only be in the low 70s with upper 40s and low 50s for lows. It will feel much more seasonable for this time of year.